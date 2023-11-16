Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,157 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.03. 308,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

