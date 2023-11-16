The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.