The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

