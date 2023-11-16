The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,035,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

NYSE GRC opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

