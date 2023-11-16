Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

TXN opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

