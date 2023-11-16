TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 1.7%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 257,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,479,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $611.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

