Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE TISI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
