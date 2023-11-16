Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE TISI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

