Swiss National Bank Trims Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 796,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $84,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,709,000 after acquiring an additional 463,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $203,388,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $212,464,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $101.78 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

