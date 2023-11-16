Swiss National Bank Sells 51,700 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Genuine Parts worth $86,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

