Swiss National Bank Sells 144,300 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,070,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 144,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $65,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.98%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

