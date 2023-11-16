Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Skyworks Solutions worth $63,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

