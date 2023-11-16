Swiss National Bank Has $85.32 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $85,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $415.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

