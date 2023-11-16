StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

USDP opened at $0.32 on Monday. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

