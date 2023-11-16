StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on X. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

United States Steel Announces Dividend

NYSE:X opened at $34.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in United States Steel by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 14.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.