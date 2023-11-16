StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

