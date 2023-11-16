StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.00 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.