StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Monday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 582.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Further Reading

