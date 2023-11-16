SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 575,274 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,182,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 331,232 shares during the last quarter.

ULST stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

