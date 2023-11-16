SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 228.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,035. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.