Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Trading Down 2.4%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $30.02. 50,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 290,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 185,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,196 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

