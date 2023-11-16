Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.70% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,149,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

VTN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

