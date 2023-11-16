Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

