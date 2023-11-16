Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in STERIS by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.60.

STERIS Trading Down 1.0 %

STE opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

