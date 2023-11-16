Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $256.18 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

