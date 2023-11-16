Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,258 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 107,230 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 52.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 121,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 964.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

