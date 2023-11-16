Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 485.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

