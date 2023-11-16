Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Decreases By 6.9%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Huntsman by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

