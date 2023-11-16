Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,552.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,816.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,402.38 and a 52-week high of $4,090.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 2.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Seaboard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Seaboard by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

