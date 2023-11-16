Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 50,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

