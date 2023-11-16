Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

