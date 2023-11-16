Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

