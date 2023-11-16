Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 792,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the previous session’s volume of 118,429 shares.The stock last traded at $12.39 and had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $501.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at $208,694,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

