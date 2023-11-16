Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 858,098 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 155,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

