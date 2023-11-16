Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5,376.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,376 ($66.02) and last traded at GBX 5,380 ($66.07), with a volume of 322199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,456 ($67.00).
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,728 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,906.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.10.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
