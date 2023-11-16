ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.21. 4,596,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,783,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 433.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 266.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 11.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 373,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

