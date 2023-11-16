Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $235.20 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

