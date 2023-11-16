Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,743,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.6% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

