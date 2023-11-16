Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $117.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

