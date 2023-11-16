Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.35.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

