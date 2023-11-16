Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

