Nwam LLC Sells 617 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CZA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.