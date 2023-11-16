Nwam LLC Sells 178,742 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,742 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 133,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.