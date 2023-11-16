Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

