Nwam LLC Purchases 6,337 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $138.19. 430,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

