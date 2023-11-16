Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. 1,719,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,522,269. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $247.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

