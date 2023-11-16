Nwam LLC Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 218.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 3,003,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,253,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

