Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 113,697 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 99,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 168,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 160,485 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

