Nwam LLC Buys 6,070 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.70. 696,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $316.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

