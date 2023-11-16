Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 4,878 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of URI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.85. 39,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

