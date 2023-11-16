Nwam LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.